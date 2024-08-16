'It's a Shock': Reality TV Star Michael Murray Dies Unexpectedly

My Kitchen Rules New Zealand contestant Michael Murray has died. Murray, known as a "mighty ninja in the kitchen," passed away on Monday, Aug. 12 at the age of 46, a relative who asked not to be named confirmed, per RNZ. A cause of death was not disclosed, with the relative stating, "it's a shock to all those who know him." The relative remembered Murray as "an extremely talented and unique young man."

Murray became a familiar face for reality TV fans when he competed on the 2024 season of My Kitchen Rules New Zealand. The reality series, based on the popular Australian show of the same name, features amateur chefs as they compete against one another to prepare excellent meals in their own kitchens with local ingredients. Murray appeared on his season with his cousin Piki Knap, who he grew up with in Te Kūiti, south of Auckland. According to their biography for the show, the pair developed their love of cooking from entertaining family guests, with Murray stating that his strengths were his "agility, precision and unassuming personality" that together made him a "mighty ninja in the kitchen," per OK!.

Murray and Knap appeared in the fourth episode of My Kitchen Rules' Season 6. The episode's synopsis read, "Raglan cousins Piki & Michael are hosting their Instant Restaurant with kai from the realm of Tangaroa and Tāne. Have they got what it takes to get to the top of the leaderboard?"

Prior to joining the popular reality series, Murray spent 12 years in Central America. He told the New Zealand Herald that his "background is modelling and acting. I was Mr New Zealand back in 2005, and that's what took me overseas and eventually to Mexico." While in Central America, Murray had small parts on shows including telenovelas. He said he "did some great work there, then to come home and be a part of this whole journey with MKR is a blessing in disguise. I've always put my hand up to opportunity."

Following his appearance on My Kitchen Rules, Murray released a statement thanking fans for their support, sharing, Piki and I would like to thank all our whanau, friends and supporters who helped and participated in our MKR journey. We had a blast, obviously we enjoyed the kai and meeting Colin Fassnidge and Manu Feildel. Special thanks to the other contestants, who are fantastic cooks and lovely people." He added, per news.com.au, that "what you see on tele is just a small taste of who we all are as individual personalities. We are proud to say that everybody on this show are fabulous humans! We learned a lot, we are grateful for the opportunity, and while we did not perform our best, we gave it a go."