Is 'Real Housewives of Dallas' on Tonight?

The fifth season of the Real Housewives of Dallas has been full of drama thanks to stars such as Tiffany Moon, Brandi Redmond, and Kameron Westcott. Will the drama continue on Tuesday night? Fans will, unfortunately, have to wait a bit until another new episode of the series.

RHOD is not on tonight, Feb. 23. The show is on a one-week hiatus after airing the first seven episodes of the season. The series will be back on March 2 with a brand-new episode. Even though RHOD may not be on tonight, there is still plenty going on within the Housewives' universe. Redmond, in particular, has been sparked rumors that she's leaving the Bravo series following one of her latest Instagram posts.

Redmond penned a lengthy message in which she wrote that she is choosing to "free" herself from all of the baggage in her life. While she did not explicitly say that she was leaving RHOD, many fans took her words to mean exactly that. Her post began, "I prayed that the baggage of mistakes, feeling rejected, used and unworthy are no longer tied to anyones soul. I’m choosing to set myself free and lean into Jesus and I pray you’ll join me if you too have these desires. We are worth happiness, grace, love, compassion and so much more. Stay strong and believe in yourself bc God always believes in you and is with you."

The Bravo personality went on to share her gratitude to her fans for following her journey for so many years, another indication that she may be leaving the series after five seasons. She continued, "I also want to thank you all for being apart of my journey these past few years. I have loved sharing my life with you but sometimes things come to an end. The best kind of ends are happy ending and I choose happiness. Sending you all my love and prayers." Several of Redmond's RHOD co-stars responded to her message by sharing their support. Her good friend and co-star Stephanie Hollman wrote, "I love you so much and you deserve to be happy." Another co-star, D'Andra Simmons, wrote, "Love you! May God continue to bless you and your family!"