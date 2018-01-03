Fans Wonder If a Duggar Daughter Has Been Overlooked

With so many kids, it makes sense that all the Duggars’ 19 children might not get the same amount of attention.

But some fans think daughter Jordyn-Grace Duggar may be being seriously overlooked by mom Michelle and dad Jim Bob.

Last month, the second-youngest Duggar turned nine on Dec. 18, just eight days after younger sister Josie turned eight. Josie was born almost four months premature, and so while her birthday is understandably a big deal, fans on the Counting On subreddit think that Jordyn’s parents might have forgotten about her big day in the wake of her sister’s.

On the day of Jordyn’s birthday, another subreddit post popped up: “Will somebody PLEASE wish Jordyn a happy birthday?” one fan wrote. “It’s mid-afternoon and still no happy birthday post for Jordyn. Because something always seems to be more important than Jordyn. The story of her poor, lost life,” they added.

The Duggars did post something on their family Facebook by that evening, but that announcement was also overshadowed by Joe and Kendra Duggar’s pregnancy announcement, which was released the same day.

“Wouldn’t whoever announced Jendra’s pregnancy have known that today is Jordyn’s birthday?” a fan commented on Reddit. “Common sense would tell them to delay announcing it for 2 days till Wednesday or the end of the week. But I guess we can wish her if her family can’t. Happy birthday Jordyn!”

Another added, “Happy Birthday, Jordyn. Someone who doesn’t give AF should go post that on the Duggar Facebook video link about Jendra.”

The Duggars did throw a birthday party for Jordyn, but many fans who saw the video they posted of the bash on their Facebook said the little girl looked uncomfortable surrounded by family.

“I have never seen a kid look that miserable at their party in my entire life,” one fan commented. “She is terrified of you guys and looks like she’s had her soul sucked out of her and spark of personality is totally gone. You broke her spirit. I feel so bad for her (and all the other kids).”

Another echoed, “This is the saddest video I’ve ever seen. Even if Jordyn is tired and crabby, or if it is something truly disturbing, as parents, wouldn’t you watch it and say ‘Nope, not a good video. Not putting this one on Facebook. Take 2! Places everybody!’ I think this shows just how removed they are as parents.”

If Jordyn has been wanting for attention now, things promise to get worse with the addition of yet another Duggar grandchild.

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and her husband Jeremy Vuolo announced Wednesday that they were expecting their first child as well.

“The past 14 months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage,” the couple told Us Weekly. “We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be. Truly, the Lord’s mercies are new every morning! Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: We are expecting our first child!”

