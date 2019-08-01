Is ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Jay Smith’s Girlfriend Pregnant With His Baby? Ashley Martson Thinks So

Is 90 Day Fiance star Jay Smith expecting a baby with his girlfriend? His estranged wife Ashley Martson insinuated as much in a new interview. The 33-year-old appeared on Tuesday’s episode of The Domenick Nati Show, speaking out about Smith, who she’s currently divorcing.

“There’s already a lot of rumors going around that his girlfriend, who’s running the GoFundMe, is pregnant,” Marston said. “From what I saw — she was at court — she definitely looked like she could’ve been expecting. So, like, if I [sponsor his visa], I would be responsible for paying his child support.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The TLC star claimed that Smith, 21, has been with the woman since January, although he has denied a romantic relationship. “I have a lot of evidence of those two being together,” she said.

“I know his sister had posted something too, saying that she was pregnant or she was about to have a niece or nephew,” Martson added before repeating that she doesn’t know for sure whether or not a baby is on the way for the rumored pair.

Martson, from Mechanicsville, Pennsylvania, and Smith, from Jamaica, wed in May 2018 as part of 90 Day Fiance. Martson filed for divorce from Smith in January amid cheating rumors, only to withdraw the papers nine days later. However, she filed for divorce again in April.

During the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? tell-all season finale, Martson broke into tears while describing how difficult the divorce has been, at one point saying she was “dying inside.”

Smith admitted to sleeping with two other women while in the U.S., causing co-star Paola Mayfield to chuckle as she asked Martson how many times she filed for divorce.

“It was two, but I don’t know why it’s so f—ing funny,” Martson said as she began to tear up. “I’m sorry that I took vows and I decided to try to work though my marriage. It’s not f—ing funny.”

“Honestly, I’m dying inside, just so you all know. Like, I’ve sat in my bed for two weeks straight, trying to take care of my kids, I lost 23 pounds… I’m hurt,” Martson said. “We’re getting a divorce and it hurts because I love him. I still love him.”

Meanwhile, Smith was taken into ICE custody in July after he allegedly violated a protection from abuse order. A friend of Smith’s created a GoFundMe campaign to help him raise money for a lawyer to help him fight deportation because he was “in real need of help.”

Smith was released from a Pennsylvania detention center on Wednesday after four weeks in custody.