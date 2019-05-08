‘Ink Master’ Renewed for Season 12 and 13

Two more seasons at Paramount Network are in the works for Ink Master — plus an order for a spinoff series.

Variety reports that the reality tattoo competition series will premiere its 12th season, Ink Masters: Battle Of The Sexes, on Tuesday, June 11. The new season pits all-male versus all-female teams of artists against each other for a chance to win $100,000, an editorial feature in Inked and the coveted Ink Master title.

What’s more is that the season will feature past contestants and fan-favorites to help coach the teams in different challenges. After each challenge, the contestants will face a panel made up of Dave Navarro and tattoo artists Chris Nunez and Oliver Peck.

Season 13 is scheduled to premiere in 2020. Both seasons will consist of 16 one-hour episodes.

The spinoff series will be called Ink Master: Grudge Match and will allow former contestants the chance to settle vendettas with some of their biggest rivals. Former Ink Master champions Ryan Ashely, DJ Tambee and Cleen Rock One will judge the spinoff competition series, which consists of 12 one-hour episodes. Ink Master: Grudge Match is expected to premiere on Paramount sometime this fall.

Ink Master fans will also be able to catch all of the show’s video content on its stand-alone YouTube channel, which will be created this year as well.

Keith Cox, the president of development and production for Paramount Network and TV Land, told Variety that the new Ink Master YouTube channel will have “the most infamous moments from past seasons, content from upcoming seasons and exclusives that fans won’t want to miss.”

“The popularity of tattoo culture is at an all-time high, so I am thrilled to expand the incredibly successful Ink Master franchise across multiple platforms and touchpoints for our fans,” Cox said. “Each new season of Ink Master brings forth heightened interpersonal drama and the stakes will be raised yet again in season 12’s Battle Of The Sexes and the fall premiere of Grudge Match.”

Ink Master: Grudge Match joins Paramount Network’s roster of other successful unscripted series, like Bar Rescue, Marriage Rescue, Lip Sync Battle and the rebooted Wife Swap.