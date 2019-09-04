Hurricane Dorian: Duggar Family Heads to Bahamas to Help With Disaster Relief

The Duggar family is lending a helping hand to the Bahamas in the wake of Hurricane Dorian. After the devastating Category 5 storm made landfall in the Bahamas over the weekend, marking the strongest storm to hit the Bahamas in recorded history, Counting On stars John David, Jana, Jason, and James, as well as Bringing Up Bates stars Lawson and Nathan Bates, boarded a plane and traveled to the Caribbean to help in the ongoing relief efforts.

“John, Jana, Jason, and James took off early this morning with a medical and disaster relief team to the Bahamas to help after the massive devastation from [Hurricane Dorian],” the official Instagram account for the Duggar family announced. “They’re now on the ground! Please keep the team and all who’ve been affected by this horrific storm in your prayers!”

The family at the center of the popular TLC series Counting On also encouraged those wishing to “keep up with, or support” relief efforts to follow Medi Corps, a “Christian organization serving to meet the needs of people in crisis around the world, and bringing them the hope that comes in the good news of Jesus love and forgiveness,” according to the organizations website.

Sharing the news on their own Instagram account, Medi Corp revealed that the rescue and relief team, which includes the Duggars, “left for the Bahamas early this morning. They’re currently on the ground there! We’ll continue to update as we’re able.”

The organization also asked for prayers for those affected by the devastating storm, which made landfall on Sunday as a Category 5 hurricane.

Although details of the relief efforts are unclear, the Duggars did share a video to their Instagram Story from the Medi Corp chopper. A similar video was shared to the organizations account, which revealed that they were “assessing the catastrophic damage from [Hurricane Dorian].”

The short clip showed the island inundated by water and hundreds of structures destroyed.

Making landfall over the Abaco Islands Sunday, Dorian lingered over the chain of Caribbean islands for 48 hours. It’s 185 mph sustained winds and 220 mph gusts wreaked havoc on the Bahamas, with the death toll now said to be at seven and expected to rise and an estimated 13,000 homes destroyed.