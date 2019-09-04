How ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Catelynn Lowell and Maci Bookout Reacted to Amber Portwood’s Arrest

Amber Portwood’s arrest for alleged domestic battery against boyfriend Andrew Glennon rocked her Teen Mom OG co-stars to the core, they revealed on part one of the MTV reality show’s Season 10 reunion Monday. After she was accused of wielding a machete at Glennon while he was holding their 1-year-old son during a massive blowout on July 5, Lowell still had nothing but support Maci Bookout and Catelynn Lowell.

“I was very shocked,” Bookout told Dr. Drew Pinsky when asked about her initial reaction. “But she can reach out to us, and we will be there for her anytime.”

Lowell added, “I just called her and she answered, so we talked for a while and she was sad and scared. I do text her every day, ‘I’m thinking of you,’ like, ‘I’m here for you,’ things like that.”

Ever since Portwood’s arrest this summer, Lowell has been a vocal supporter, drawing criticism after tweeting in the immediate aftermath, “There is always two sides to every story… u r only hearing one side sooo [peace and love emoji] out I love you @AmberLPortwood. I’m on my way to you now [red heart emoji]”

She later clarified, “I DO NOT condone abuse! I AM supporting a friend In need! That’s what friends are for. When I went through all my crazy mental illness stuff my friend helped me, supported me, and loved me!!! And I’m going to do the same!”

Teen Mom OG fans will hear Portwood’s first official interview since her arrest during part two of the reunion next Monday, with a sneak peek of the tense conversation airing last week.

“Let’s talk about how you’ve been doing since the arrest. Why don’t you tell me the story, what happened?” Pinsky asks in the preview. “I can’t really,” Portwood begins as Pinsky chimes in, “to the extent that you’re able.”

Unsure about what she can say about her arrest, Portwood tells production, “I really need some assurance,” to which one producer responds, “We don’t want you to say anything you can’t say.”

“You’re going to talk to my lawyers and just like, please figure something out,” Portwood says. “I want to get my side of the story out. That’s what I want.”

Part two of the Teen Mom OG season reunion airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV