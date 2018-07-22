Bristol Palin’s ‘Teen Mom OG’ Salary Revealed

Bristol Palin’s Teen Mom OG paycheck will be a big one.

The reality star, who confirmed she’d be joining the cast of the MTV series with an Instagram post Friday, will reportedly earn $250,000 for the first season with an option for a second and third year.

According to Us Weekly, she will receive an additional $50,000 for each option exercised.

“She could be making $350,000 in three years,” a source told the outlet.

According to the insider, the salary was not exactly what Palin was expecting.

“Bristol came in hoping for a very big payday, and really thought she could and would get $500,000. None of the Teen Moms, even Farrah, made close to that when they first started or even now.”

The daughter of former Alaska governor Sarah Palin revealed how she feels about the casting news Friday in a new Instagram post.

“I am excited to join MTV’s Teen Mom OG. I look forward to sharing my experiences and hope that I can help others on their journey,” the mother of three wrote on the caption of the photo, which showed her with her children, and a camera crew from the show.

Bristol will be joining the cast of the MTV series for its upcoming season after Farrah Abraham was let go, allegedly due to her stint as an adult film star.

“Who cares! Sorry I’m dealing with a family loss right now,” Abraham told Us Weekly on Thursday, one day after the death of her Pomeranian, Blue. “I don’t care as there’s no replacement for me, as we all know.”

When Palin was 17, she gave birth to her first child, Tripp. She has two other kids and is currently in the process of divorcing husband Dakota Meyer, which could provide plenty of drama for the new season of the MTV hit series.

The former vice-presidential candidate told TMZ she is excited for her daughter’s new gig.

“Bristol’s gonna be a great messenger for overcoming a little bit of challenge and doing well in life,” Palin said. “We’re not doing a ‘reality star’ type thing. She sees this as a venue, a forum, for good [and] to help people in a hurting world. So I encourage her doing this, I support her doing this and I’m proud of her.”

Palin, who was John McCain’s running mate in the 2008 presidential election, also revealed that she would be open to appearing on the show. While there did not seem to be any current plans for her to pop up on the show, she said she would do whatever Bristol wanted her to do.

“Whatever Bristol needs, whatever she wants and whatever my grandbabies need or want, I’m there,” Palin said.

Teen Mom OG is currently between seasons, but its sister show, Teen Mom 2, airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.