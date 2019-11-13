How Khloe Kardashian Reacted to Ex-Husband Lamar Odom’s Engagement

Khloé Kardashian has nothing but warm congratulations for ex-husband, Lamar Odom after his engagement to girlfriend Sabrina Parr. After the former NBA player’s big announcement Monday, a source close to Kardashian told Us Weekly she wishes them “nothing but the best” and “isn’t surprised Lamar quickly got engaged.”

“She heard about the engagement from friends,” the source said, adding the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star “wants him to be happy.”

Kardashian and Odom were married from 2009 to 2016, with the Good American designer first filing for legal separation in 2014. She then withdrew the papers the following year when Odom experienced an overdose at a Las Vegas brothel that nearly killed him, helping to nurse him back to health before filing for divorce once again.

Monday, the Dancing With the Stars alum proposed to his girlfriend of four months with a massive pear-shaped diamond ring.

“I SAID YES!!!!!!” Parr wrote alongside videos and photos of the large ring on social media. Odom added on his own Instagram account alongside a photo of the happy pair, “Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom. She the ONE!!!!”

Odom may be moving on with his new love, but he and Kardashian still have a loving relationship from afar, telling Jenny McCarthy on her SiriusXM show recently, “She’s an incredible person and she’ll always have a place in my heart and be dear to me. She’s extremely courageous and tough and strong.”

Kardashian feels the same way, telling the camera on KUWTK this season, “I miss him all the time, but not in a place where I want to get back with him. So, he called me and he was like, ‘I just knew we were all gonna talk again at some point. I’m just so happy.’ He was like, ‘I would love to see you. I’ve been dying to see you in person. I just feel like we have so much to talk about.’”

“I always felt after, I think this overdose, that I did everything in my power to be there through sickness and health,” she said. “Once I saw that he, you know, wasn’t in the head space to really want to change his bad situation then I was fine letting him go.”

