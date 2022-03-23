NFL Legend Mike Singletary Explains Why He’s ‘Thankful’ for Being on ‘Beyond the Edge’ (Exclusive)

Beyond the Edge premiered on CBS on March 16 and features nine celebrities living in the Panama jungle competing in different challenges to raise money for their charities. One of the celebrities competing is Mike Singletary, NFL Hall of Famer who helped the Chicago Bears win the Super Bowl during the 1985 season. PopCulture.com recently spoke to Singletary who explained why he decided to be on the CBS series.

“It was really interesting,” Singletary exclusively told PopCulture. “My wife and I were on a walk when we got the call about the show. And my wife just knew, I know you’re not going to do that. And I’m thinking in my mind, yeah, I’m thinking right along with you, but my mouth said yes. And I’m thinking, what the heck was that? But I’m really thankful. I’m so thankful that I did it. I probably would not do it again, but it was a tremendous experience, and everything that I was looking for, I got that and more.”

Beyond the Edge pushes the celebrities to their limit with the physical challenges. But with them being in the heart of the jungle, getting some sleep won’t be easy due to the animals that are in the area. Towards the end of the first episode, Beyond the Edge host, Mauro Ranallo asked if anyone wanted to leave the jungle. That’s what Singletary, who also coached in the NFL, gave an inspirational speech about how everyone belongs here.

“My life has been like that,” Singletary said. “You’re in a tough situation, and no matter where I was, I’ve always been kind of the underdog. And you go into the fight knowing that you are already outnumbered, and you just have to know that you’re not going to quit. You’re not going to give up. And the fight, whoever it is, we just got to go. So to me, coming to Panama and going there and realizing that I was going to be in a place that I had no idea what the heck I was doing there, no idea what we were going to face, just making up my mind that I don’t care what happens. I’m not going to give up.”

Singletary is competing in the show to raise money for the charity Changing Our Perspective. Singletary said Changing Our Perspective is “all about bridging the gap in our country between the haves and have nots, being able to provide an education for our young people and health and mental wellness programs that are better suited and really help our people get the help that they need in the areas that are underserved in our country.”