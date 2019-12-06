How Derick Dillard Responded When Asked If He Was Returning to ‘Counting On’

No questions please! Derick Dillard made it clear he won’t be answering any questions about a future appearance on Counting On after TLC announced more than two years ago that it would no longer film with him following transphobic comments he made about I Am Jazz star Jazz Jennings.

Thank you! — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) December 4, 2019

Wednesday, Dillard avoided the question altogether when replying to a fan who brought up wife Jill (Duggar) Dillard’s appearance on the most recent episode of Counting On. “On the latest episode we saw Jill,” they wrote. “It was nice to see her. Is there a chance in between your studies you and Jill will be seen? Hope you find answers soon and are doing well. I pray your school studies are going well.”

Ignoring the question altogether, Dillard simply thanked the follower for their well-wishes before moving on.

In November, Jill was a bit more direct when asked about returning to the TLC reality show, ignoring her husband’s ban from TLC while responding on social media, “We get asked that a lot… No plans to [return to the show] currently. It just all got to be too much for our little family, so we decided to step away from it all a couple years ago before the birth of our second child.”

Dillard has been a little more antagonistic when discussing Counting On in the past, writing last month on social media, “[TLC] has issues. They begged us not to [quit] filming, but then didn’t want to talk directly with us about why. If money is all they care about, then it’s going to catch up with them — you must care about [people]. All I’ve got to say is, they better lawyer-up [because] a storm is inevitable.”

Wednesday, in response to a fan who said he could “make some serious bank by writing a book,” he responded, “That’s the plan, but it will take longer to write because I do most of the outlining/writing on breaks from school.”

