‘House Hunters’ Host Suzanne Whang Mourned by Friends and Fans on Social Media

House Hunters fans are mourning the loss of longtime host Suzanne Whang after she passed away Tuesday at the age of 56. Whang, who had been the voice and face of the popular HGTV series for nine years, passed away following a years-long battle with cancer, her partner Jeff Vezain confirmed on social media. Now, those who had welcomed her into their homes on TV are now flocking to social media to pay their respects.

Dear @suzannewhang – Your force was fierce. May it live on in the hearts of all that loved you. You lived on your own terms, always. You were a teacher of boldness. #RIP you blisstastic beeeyyoooccchhhhh. 💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/o96WKxAmhS — Kelly Carlin (@kelly_carlin) September 20, 2019

“Suzanne Whang was a force. She was amazing. I was lucky to know her for the little time I did,” Jody Hamilton wrote. “Condolences to Jeff and her family. I will miss her every day. She taught me so much.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Prayers for the brave and courageous [Suzanne Whang],” 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson tweeted after news of Whang’s death broke Thursday night. “May her soul fly free at last, unburdened now by the sorrows of the world. May she rest peacefully and dance joyously unto eternity. I feel grateful to have known her and send love to those who loved her.”

Rest in Paradise @suzannewhang

🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸

Brave Fearless Funny Warrior

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/x60hefd5GK — Frances Fisher (@Frances_Fisher) September 20, 2019

“Suzanne Whang was always so kind and so willing to go out of her way to help anyone she could,” one fan wrote. “She was what I wish every celebrity would be like in Hollywood. It didn’t matter to her if you were A list or D list – she treated everyone as if they were her best friend.”

“My friend [Suzanne Whang] passed onwards.. She mounted a great battle against breast cancer and she was funny funny funny funny!!!” Elizabeth Croydon tweeted. “Women’s right champion and [ERA] advocate. Kindness and beauty. Tenacity and guts. Punchlines and power moves.”

The wonderfully funny and kind @SuzanneWhang has died. I am grateful that I got to know her over the last couple of years. She was a warrior, fierce in love and kindness! You’ll be missed. #fuckcancer #suzannewhang pic.twitter.com/hbCx1pc0HZ — Christopher Swan (@OhHiChristopher) September 20, 2019

Whang, a television host, actress, and comedian, was best known for her years-long role as the House Hunters host from 1999 until 2011. She also hosted House Hunters International from 2009 until 2012.

Whang’s other credits included a four-season recurring role as manicurist Polly Chae on the show Las Vegas and supporting roles on a number of other TV movies and series, such as General Hospital, Criminal Minds, and NYPD Blue.

According to Vezain, Whang passed away at around 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17 after “she confronted cancer with courage, humor, determination and optimism” for 13 years.