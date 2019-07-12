Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson, Sister Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon Possibly Preparing for Own Reality Show Amid ‘Mama June’ Drama

Could Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and her sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon be leaving their mom behind amid her ongoing legal drama and forging a reality TV empire of their own? Fans certainly think so after the Mama June: From Not to Hot daughters shared a seemingly telling image on Instagram — and they’re all here for it!

Fans got to whispering after the former Toddler & Tiaras star, now 13, shared a smiling selfie with her sister on Instagram, writing in the caption cryptically, “that’s a wrap.”

“Forget mama June honey booboo needs her OWN show!!!” one follower commented beneath the photo.

“Alana needs her own show,” another added. “Leave June Jennifer [Sugar Bear] and help out of it!”

A third wrote, “That’s who I’d rather see…… Pumpkin and Honey Booboo (sic).”

It’s certainly difficult to see what the future could hold for the family’s current show, From Not to Hot, after what’s going on with their mother, Mama June Shannon.

In March, June and boyfriend Geno Doak were arrested after police allegedly found crack cocaine in their car when called out to a domestic dispute at an Alabama gas station. Despite an initial court order preventing the two from seeing one another, the couple has remained together, despite the reported concerns of her family, whom a source told TMZ last month thought Doak had Mama June in a “mental prison.”

Alana is currently living with sister Pumpkin after her mother’s intervention, which appears to be for the best after a video surfaced last month of a seemingly intoxicated Doak crashing his car into the family home before attempting to stumble inside with Mama June’s help.

TMZ also reported that Honey Boo Boo‘s earnings from her reality TV appearances, as well as Dancing With the Stars: Juniors, have been placed in an account her mother cannot access.

“We’re told the family is deeply concerned Mama June might try to use her daughter’s assets to fund her gambling and alleged drug habit,” the report read at the time. “So they want to make sure Honey Boo Boo’s money is protected.”

Photo credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images