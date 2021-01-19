'Home Town': Erin Napier Reveals Sweet 'Family Handshake' With Husband Ben and Daughter Helen

✖

Home Town star Erin Napier and her family have an adorable bedtime ritual. Along with reading a little Shel Silverstein to help lull their little one asleep, Napier and her husband, Ben Napier, share a sweet before bed "family handshake" with their 3-year-old daughter Helen. The HGTV personality revealed the cute family moment with her fans Monday.

In an Instagram post, Napier shared a brief glimpse of the secret handshake, sharing a photo of hers, her husband's, and her daughter's index fingers all touching. Helen appeared to be in bed. Tagging her husband, Napier wrote her daughter said, "I need a family touch, mama daddy." She went on to reveal that "a family touch" was really their "family 'handshake,'" which they share not only at bedtime, but also when she and her husband "leave for work." The mom of one added that she hopes "we never stop doing" the special handshake.

As many fans noticed, the photo Napier shared showed just the family's hands, with little Helen's face out of frame. In fact, all of the images Napier shares of her daughter do not show Helen's face, something the Home Town star recently opened up about after receiving a "rude comment" about her daughter from a follower. Napier explained to fans that she and her husband chose to conceal their daughter's face due to criticism about the toddler as well as outside sources using those images to "promote" their businesses. She also said, "It's upsetting when strangers visiting Laurel to see our home gown... see her out with her grandmother and reach out to embrace her when she doesn't know them."

"We are the protectors of her image. Without Helen, our lives would be hollow and there would be nothing to share. She exists and we are proud of her," she added. "But her likeness is ours to protect and decide when it's okay to share, no one else's. That's our personal choice, and it's not the same for everyone. We love and appreciate everyone who supports the show, but Helen doesn't owe anyone anything."

Although the Napiers may be shielding their daughter's identity, it doesn't mean that they keep details completely locked. Speaking with Us Weekly recently, the couple opened up about Helen, revealing that she has a "very strong and defined personality." Napier said her daughter is "conversational and very opinionated," and she has a good imagination, as she has "a lot of imaginary friends and little crushes."