Hoda Kotb Shares Clip Thanking ‘Today’ Show Staffers After Breaking Down on Air

Hoda Kotb is appreciative as ever for the Today show staffers doing their work from home as they self-quarantine. The 55-year-old morning show personality took to social media to share a sweet video showing the smiling faces of the staff behind the scenes at the NBC morning show.

“You know what you’re looking at right now? You’re looking at the best staff in television! Everybody working from home. That is awesome,” Kotb said as she panned the camera across a collage of photos of the staffers. “Beautiful [Today show] staffers,” she captioned the post. “We love you.”

Plenty of Kotb’s followers responded to the kindhearted message with uplifting thoughts of their own.

“We [love] YOU Hoda!” one user wrote.

“I love you so much Hoda!!!! You are a bright light in a time of darkness. Hang in there love. You are amazing,” someone else said.

“Thanks for being there every morning. It’s got to be a lot. Sending [love],” another wrote.

“I love you Hoda Kotb! You are as real as they come,” someone wrote.

“[You] all are amazing!! Thank you, Today Show Friends,” another said with a red heart emoji.

“Hoda, you brought me to tears this morning, you are so amazing! And the prayer from Kristin, it was a sign from God. Much love to you!!” another wrote, referencing a moment Friday morning where Kotb got choked up on the air.

The sweet post came a few hours after Kotb broke down crying on Friday’s episode. She couldn’t hold back her tears after finishing up an interview with New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who recently revealed he and his wife would be donating $5 million in coronavirus relief efforts. The seasoned anchor was just finishing up her interview with Brees when she fought back tears.

“I also think a lot of things are contagious, including generosity,” Kotb said at the close of the interview. “So our hope is that because you let us know you made this big, generous donation, and I think other people look and think, ‘Hey, maybe I can help out too.’ Drew, we love ya!” she said, to which Brees responded, “Love you too, Hoda.”

Transitioning into the next segment, Kotb noticeably choked up, beginning to cry as she apologized repeatedly. Kotb’s co-host Savannah Guthrie, who was hosting from home amid a self-quarantine, encouraged her friend to take a minute and generously offered to read the tease for the upcoming segments, reassuring Kotb, “I know where your heart is, my dear, I do.”

Fans immediately sent words of support Kotb’s way as the moment began to go viral on social media. Kotb has been anchoring the Today show alone, with her co-anchor Savannah Guthrie self-quarantining at home after experiencing a runny nose and a slightly sore throat. 3rd Hour of Today co-hosts Craig Melvin and Al Roker both worked from home for a few weeks after a staffer on their show tested positive for COVID-19, although Melvin has since returned to the studio. Roker remains at home out of an abundance of caution.