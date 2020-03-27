'Today' Fans Reach out to Hoda Kotb After NBC Host Breaks Down on Live TV

Fans are sending their love and support to Hoda Kotb after the Today show co-anchor broke down into tears during Friday morning's live broadcast. Sitting alone as the sole co-anchor of the NBC morning show currently working from the studio, Kotb struggled to hold back tears during an interview with New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees about his $5 million donation to fight the coronavirus in Louisiana. We love you, Hoda. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rocZr8J4EE — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 27, 2020 "I also think a lot of things are contagious, including generosity. So our hope is that because you let us know you made this big, generous donation, and I think other people look and think, 'Hey, maybe I can help out too,'" Kotb said at the close of the interview, noticeably choking up as she transitioned to the next segment. The emotional moment struck a chord with viewers, who were quick to take to social media to send Kotb kind words. Keep scrolling to see how fans are sending their support to the Today show co-anchor.

"Sending love and light to you Hoda," wrote one fan on the Today show's Instagram post. "It's so hard for you to bring us such hard news every day. Be gentle with yourself." Just when I gave up on humanity, along comes Hoda pic.twitter.com/YEys8YGKjs — suzy (@liberalpuke) March 27, 2020 "You're doing an amazing job Hoda!!" applauded somebody else. "Thanks to everyone at the Today Show!! You're the BEST!!"

"Crying right with you Hoda," added one viewer. "Sending you a hug," commented another fan. "We all are feeling the same way. You have been so strong and professional for the last 2 weeks. Hope you and your loved ones are staying safe." "Couldn't love you any more - thanks for sharing so much of yourself every.single.morning!!!" wrote one person.

"We love you Hoda," responded somebody else. "You are human !!!" Hoda this hug is just for you! We love you!❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/J65upvRmHy — Stephanie Roberson (@Stephan3013749) March 27, 2020 "Hoda, you're one of the best," commented another person, who added a heart emoji.

"Hoda thank you for this moment this morning!!!!" reacted another Today show viewer. "We love you!!!" "I love all of you!" expressed one person. "This is so real and raw. We are all in this together."

"Love you Hoda and your vulnerability," praised somebody else. "All in this together." We love you @hodakotb pic.twitter.com/Pww5DnXxGn — Kimberly (@KiKiPosting) March 27, 2020

"Hoda....I felt what you felt!! I cried too," added another. "So touching. Thank you Drew Brees." "Heartbreaking!!" wrote somebody else. "We love you Hoda and sending you love & light!"