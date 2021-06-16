HGTV Orders New Series Starring Married Home Design Couple

✖

HGTV has ordered a new show featuring one of your favorite couples from the network. On Wednesday, Deadline reported that HGTV ordered a series starring Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent. The new series, which will follow the married couple as they help families move into their new places, will be titled The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project.

Deadline reported that The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project will feature Berkus and Brent as they help families let go of certain belongings that they no longer need in advance of their move into a new place. The show, produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment, will then feature the duo renovating the property into their client's dream home in order to help give them a great start at the next phase of their lives. The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project, which will reportedly consist of six episodes, will tentatively air in the fall of 2021. On Instagram, Berkus shared the news about the couple's new show. He wrote that there will be more details released soon about the project, but added that it's "going to be good." Brent shared the exciting news on his Instagram account, as well, noting that he's "never been more ready."

“We all have stuff in our homes that bog us down,” Jane Latman, the president of HGTV, said about Berkus and Brent's new project. “Nate and Jeremiah are the friends who come in with their charming personalities and gorgeous design ideas that inspire us to make the changes we need to create a fresh start in a beautifully styled place.” This isn't Berkus and Brent's first foray into the world of HGTV. The two also host Nate & Jeremiah: Save My House, which premiered in early 2020. The show features the couple as they "rescue clients from renovation nightmares." Save My House has gone on to air three seasons since its premiere.

Berkus and Brent wed in 2014, per House Beautiful. The pair wed in New York in a ceremony that was officiated by Sheri Salata, the co-president of the Oprah Winfrey Network. The two HGTV stars have welcomed two children together via surrogates. They welcomed their daughter, Poppy Brent-Berkus, in 2015 (House Beautiful noted that the little one made her debut on a cover of Architectural Digest as part of a feature about the family's new home). Berkus and Brent welcomed their son, Oskar Brent-Berkus, in 2018.