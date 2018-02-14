Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent Expecting Second Baby via Surrogate

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent had better get to work designing another nursery!

The interior designers of TLC‘s Nate and Jeremiah By Design announced on Wednesday they are expecting their second child, a son, via surrogate.

Berkus and Brent shared the news in a candid video on social media starring their 2-year-old daughter Poppy. While the husbands chatted for the camera, Poppy surprised them with giant blue balloons and yelled, “We’re having a baby brother!”

“Well, the cat is out of the bag… and we couldn’t be happier @jeremiahbrent,” Berkus, 46, wrote alongside the video.

Brent, 33, chose to share the video in black-and-white, keeping with his crisp aesthetic on social media.

“Here it is… Us at our best. We are humbled, ecstatic, thankful and so grateful to share that Poppy will be expecting a baby brother come spring. @NateBerkus and I are excited to be bringing you along on this journey. Our family is about to be that much more complete. Love is love is love,” Brent wrote to share the news.

The designers began dating in early 2012, then they later became the first same-sex couple to be married at the New York Public Library in a celebrity-attended ceremony in May 2014.

In March 2015, Berkus and Brent welcomed daughter Poppy via surrogate.

The TLC cast members have been candid on their reality show about their plans to expand their family, and Brent opened up to PEOPLE last year about their desire to make Poppy a big sister.

“I think you can see that we’re just like you, and that’s the exciting part of it. Being two gay dads with a daughter and a family that we hope to grow some day,” the designer said.

“The truth is we’re fueled by love, we love our daughter, we love being at home,” he continued. “I like cooking. I like playing with her. I like being with my husband. And I think it’s an opportunity to show people that the main commonality is love.”

Photo Credit: TLC