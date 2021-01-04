HGTV Personalities Reveal Show Producer Brandon Davis Has Died

Erin Napier, star of HGTV‘s Home Town, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram on Thursday in memory of producer Brandon Davis, who she said has recently passed away.

Napier posted a video compiling some of Davis’s work and wrote to fans about how essential he was to the making of her family’s beloved show. On Friday, she shared another tribute to Davis, along with a link to his family’s GoFundMe page. They are hoping to raise $10,000 in order to help his family with the financial burden of losing him and putting him to rest.

“Today our hearts are broken in downtown Laurel after suddenly losing our friend, colleague and [HGTV Home Town] crew member Brandon Davis,” Napier wrote on Thursday. “We are all reeling, each one of us, and I am most devastated for his wife, baby boy, mama, brother and sister.”

Napier sang the praises of Davis in her post, emphasizing his impact on their community and the mission of their show. “As believers we are all part of the body of Christ and as lovers of our little town working all together in the revitalization of downtown Laurel, we are all part of the body of our community, using our gifts to do the best we can for where we live. His role as our own world-class videographer and producer leaves a wound that won’t heal for a long while.”

Napier also hoped that fans would recognize Davis’s contribution to the show, and take a look at his other works as well. She hoped that he would endure through his videos and photography, as all artists do.

“I hope you will watch his work at [Blackhorn Productions] like this piece he did for our store last year and appreciate his talent that told all of our stories so beautifully, better than any of us ever could. I know Camp Home Town will miss him sorely. We are all better for getting to work with him and know him as a dear friend for as long as we did.”

On Friday, Napier posted a photo of Davis and his family, along with the link to their GoFundMe page. The campaign has already raised over $1,000 at the time of this writing and is picking up speed thanks to Facebook shares.

“Because in downtown Laurel we are one family when a member of our family is hurting we do all we can to love them and help them,” Napier wrote. “Brandon was such an important part of [Laurel Main Street] and they have set up a benevolent fund for his wife and baby.”

“Nothing can replace a husband and daddy,” she admitted, “but we can all bind together to help take care of their financial needs after losing him. You can help us support our friend Brooke and their son Kingston at the link in my profile. Thanks, y’all.”

This article was originally published March 10, 2018.