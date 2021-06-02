HGTV's Christina Haack Reveals New Details About Her Dating Life

✖

Following her divorce last year from Ant Anstead, HGTV personality and Christina on the Coast star, Christina Haack explains why she isn't planning on dating just yet. In addition to the 37-year-old California native keeping her "focus" on her three kids and business, she tells E! News that she embraces the come as it may lifestyle after splitting from the Wheelers and Dealers star after less than two years of marriage.

"I believe that everyone deserves to have love and find love and I hope that happens for me," Haack told the outlet. "But it would take a really special someone and my goal right now is just to focus on my kids and keeping my private life, as private as it can possibly be."

Haack states how "balancing" is something everyone struggles with, including herself, when it comes to her three children — her two eldest shared with ex Tarek El Moussa and one, her youngest, with Anstead. "I just try to do the best I can. When I get off work, I don't have a nanny for Taylor and Brayden, so I just try to make sure that I'm there to pick them up and take them to sports and spend time with the three kids and put my phone down."

That balance includes taking a break from social media, as she believes it can be a "big distraction," taking away from the quiet moments with her family. "My kids do not like me being on my phone, so I feel like that's setting an example for them. When I get home, I make sure my focus is on them and when I'm at work, my focus is work," she added.

In an exclusive with PopCulture, Haack revealed she would be diving in "more spiritually" following her divorce from Anstead. "I really took a lot of time to just really focus internally on myself," she said. "I stayed home a lot; I just decided to work with a life coach who really helped me dive in more spiritually. There were some things I wanted to work on."

She shares how following the split and welcoming her son, Hudson, in September 2019, she "took a lot of time" to just keep the focus on herself. "I stayed home a lot. I just decided to work with a life coach who really helped me dive in more spiritually. There were some things I wanted to work on," she shared exclusively.

Christina on the Coast returns Thursday, June 3 at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV. In addition, each episode of the new season will be available the same day and time on HGTV GO and discovery+.