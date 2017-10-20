Reality

HGTV Announces Premiere Date for Final Season of ‘Fixer Upper’

The final season of HGTV’s Fixer Upper just got a premiere date. The 19-episode fifth season […]

By

The final season of HGTV’s Fixer Upper just got a premiere date. The 19-episode fifth season will begin airing at 9 p.m. EST Tuesday, Nov. 21, Deadline reported.

Just last month, stars Joanna and Chip Gaines announced that the upcoming season would be their last, stating that they were looking to “take this time to shore up and strengthen the spots that are weak, rest the places that are tired and give lots of love and attention to both our family and our businesses.”

Up Next: Chip and Joanna Gaines Address Pregnancy, Divorce Rumors After ‘Fixer Upper’ Announcement

The remodeling series, which drew more than 27.5 million viewers during its previous season, follows the Gainses as they fix up houses in their hometown of Waco, Texas.

The fifth season of the Waco-based show will feature more families seeking the Gaineses’ expertise as well as special guests, including former First Lady Laura Bush and ex-football player Tim Tebow. It is not yet clear in what capacity the two will appear.

“We are really, really proud of season five,” Chip said previously. “We laid it all on the field and didn’t hold anything back.”

More: Chip and Joanna Gaines Reveal the Real Reason They’re Ending ‘Fixer Upper’

The end of Fixer Upper isn’t the end of Joanna and Chip’s run on TV, though, as the two will star in a new spinoff series Fixer Upper: Behind the Design. The half-hour, behind-the-scenes companion is said to focus on Joanna Gaines’ process in creating the designs in each Fixer Upper episode. It is slated to premiere sometime in May.

