Here’s Why the ‘Big Brother 21’ Cast Has Alums Firing off on Twitter About Their Season

Current Big Brother contestant, Jack Matthews — the one who looks like Aquaman — has fans in a fury after a comment he made towards one of his castmates, and now it’s caused a former contender to come forward.

Matthews said he wanted to “stomp a mudhole through her chest” when referring to Kemi Fakunle, and now several fans are coming together to sign a petition demanding the fitness trainer be kicked off the show. On top of that, former houseguest, Audrey Middleton, Season 17 contestant who was the first transgender to come out, is now speaking up.

“I have never said this publicly, mostly out of fear, however, Big Brother doesn’t give a s— about representation. A week before I was cast I was flown out to LA and told I should come out on national television because they were worried about perception,” she as the start to a Twitter chain.

“The producers told me, there was so much positivity around Kaitlyn Jenner’s coming out they didn’t want to be the only network airing negativity. They said if I didn’t come out it would look bad and then told me I should come out when the Champaign was popped,” she continued.

She later tweeted in the same thread, “They protect the worst individuals on the show and undermine the edits of the minorities because they need people to keep watching. They can’t exploit the Jack’s because they need to be likable for the long game to retain viewership.”

One commenter replied, asking, “Has the Big Brother community (fans, former houseguests) ever banded so strongly against a current houseguest as we have against Jack this season? I truly try to give the houseguests the benefit of the doubt/I’ll usually defend then against rabid fans, but not this time.”

Matthews isn’t the only one who’s upset with Fakunle. Nick Maccarone had some heated words towards his fellow contestant as well.

“I’m actually about to spit on her, honest to God. Deadass like disrespect the s— out of her. I literally might hock a loogie and f—ing spit right in between her eyes. She’s a piece of s—.” he said during one of the live feeds.

Christie: She’s a fucking liar (Kemi)

Maccarone was in a circle of people who seemingly feel just as frustrated with Fakunle, but some fans aren’t happy with the threatening words he and Matthews have used towards her.