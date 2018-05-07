Here Are Your Top 5 ‘American Idol’ Singers

Sunday night’s American Idol saw two more singers go, leaving just five more contestants vying for the first Idol title since the show came back on ABC this year.

Jurnee and Catie Turner were both eliminated. Now, it’s just Cade Foehner, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Gabby Barrett, Maddie Poppe and Michael J. Woodard left.

With Nick Jonas coaching the Idols, the seven remaining contestants sang songs from their birth year, along with tunes off the Prince songbook alongside Sheila E.

Episodes air every week on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC

Cade Foehner

The 21-year-old Cade performed a unique take on Jewel’s “Who Will Save Your Soul?” and also performed the Prince-written song “Jungle Love.”

Caleb Lee Hutchinson

Caleb tried to impress the judges with a cover of Lonestar’s “Amazed.” The singer, who is only 19 years old, also sang Prince’s “When Doves Cry” to close the show, which stunned the judges with his unique take.

Gabby Barrett

Gabby dusted off the Prince song “How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore?,” adding a little some inspired vocalizing at the end. Gabby, who is 18 years old and comes from Pittsburgh, also performed Lee Ann Womack’s, “I Hope You Dance.”

Maddie Poppe

The 20-year-old Maddie performed Sheryl Crow’s “Id It Makes You Happy” for her birth year song, and also performed Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U.”

Michael J. Woodard

Michael sang a surprising cover of Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” for his birth year, along with Prince’s “I Would Die 4 U.”

As for the two contestants that were eliminated, Jurnee sang the Brian McKnight song “Back at One” and Prince’s “Kiss,” while Catie sang Britney Spears’ “Oops!… I Did It Again” and the Prince-written Bangles hit “Manic Monday.”