‘Love & Hip Hop Hollywood’ Cast Member Under Fire for Discriminatory Comments

Hazel-E, a cast member on VH1‘s Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood, is apologizing for comments made about gays that outraged the LGBT community.

On Thursday, Hazel spoke to TMZ after she went on a homophobic rant on social media. The issue was sparked by an Instagram user who accused Hazel’s boyfriend and her LHHH co-star, Rose Burgandy, of being gay.

In response, Burgandy took to Instagram to post a photo of a burning gay pride flag. Hazel then commented further on the past and social media has been lashing out at both of them for their homophobic remarks.

“I’m 25 b—h you really want to know how I feel about gays so bad well here you go,” Burgandy wrote. “I hope all gays die and go to hell that’s where I come from.”

“B—-h check your lies before you post I”m from piru,” Burgandy continued. “B—h I’m 25 not 19 and it’s Denzell with 2 L’s B—h google me.”

Hazel then added her opinions on the situation.

“Burn in hell just like God said in the Bible!” she wrote.

Hazel says that she did not mean to offend the entire LGBT community, but rather was lashing out at the particular individual.

“The post was made because one person in the [LGBT] community decided to falsify documents from Rose’s social media and my social media,” she said. “Basically, trying to out him being in a down low relationship. It was very frustrating because it was false. It was lies. It was not my Instagram. It was not his. And he was just like, ‘To show you how not gay I am, I’m going to post a burning flag.’”

“Might not have been the wisest idea. He definitely was enraged when he saw it. When I saw it, I was just sitting in rage and I was like, ‘Ya burn in hell.’ Not to the whole community, to that individual for his acts,” Hazel continued.

She then concluded by offering an apology to her supporters.

“Being that I have caused controversy, and people of the community are hurt by what I said, I feel horrible. Honestly, to them, I apologize. That was not the intent, sincerely,” Hazel said.