‘Hard to Kill’ Star Tim Kennedy Takes on Raging Bull in Exclusive Clip

Tim Kennedy may be regretting his choice to star on Hard to Kill already.

In an exclusive clip of Tuesday’s all-new episode of the Discovery reality show, the active, Ranger qualified, Green Beret, Special Forces Sniper takes on the role of a professional bullfighter, but learns quickly that he may be in over his head.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You know theres no messing about, that’s going to be a real bull coming out of this chute here in a second,” Kennedy says, looking nervously at the raging bull in its paddock. “The bullfighter’s taking off his hat and praying — this is real.”

He explains that the other bullfighters will be protecting Dustin Bowen, who does this for a living. “Once Dustin’s safe, they’ll leave me to face the bull alone,” he adds.

Kennedy starts off his time as a bullfighter well, dodging the angry animal narrowly through the use of his skills as a MMA fighter. But in another go-around, the bull gets the best of him, butting him in the stomach and sending him tumbling. That’s got to hurt.

Prior to the new Discovery show’s premiere, Kennedy opened up about his seemingly-suicidal mission to complete some of the most dangerous jobs in the world exclusively to PopCulture.

“These are just regular, middle America, blue collar, real badasses … that get up every single morning and do the most remarkable things, the most amazing jobs to provide food for us, put oil in our cars, to figure out how to make flights safer and it’s hard,” he told PopCulture. “These jobs, they die in them all the time, nobody knows about them. They’re scaling the side of buildings; they’re flying helicopters in the middle of nowhere; they’re crashing into the Arctic, and it’s just commonplace for them. And I just get to hang out with them and see if I can do it, which I normally can’t.”

His mission is a noble one, however. “I really believe in this American thing, and I’ve fought in a lot of war. But I guess the [question] is why? Why have I done all those things? Why have me and my friends gone overseas?” he continued. “And really it boils down to the American dream, and these people are living it. … It makes our life livable and it makes the American dream possible and it makes all the reasons I fought overseas make sense. And that’s why I’m doing it, to bring attention to these amazing people that do these incredible jobs.”

How will he recover from the horns of a raging bull, though?

Hard to Kill airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Discovery.

Photo credit: Discovery