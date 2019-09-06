Hannah Brown’s Ex Jed Wyatt Sends Message to ‘Bachelorette’ Fans Who Have Been ‘Kind’ After Scandal Ended Their Engagement

Just a few short weeks after Season 15 of The Bachelorette ended, Jed Wyatt is thanking his followers for being kind towards him after he made headlines during the season.

In a photo shared to his Instagram story, he wrote, “Thankful for all the people who have been kind recently. You don’t go unnoticed. I love you guys.”

The words were written against a beautiful sunset sky as he shared his thoughts with all 389 thousand followers.

Wyatt and Hannah Brown broke up after the 24-year-old chose the musician over model Tyler Cameron when it got down to the final two. Their excitement was short-lived though after news broke that Wyatt had a girlfriend back home in Nashville, Tennessee. Haley Stevens — who is also a musician — broke her silence once she read spoiler accounts and realized that her man may not be coming home to her anymore. Some of her first words to the public was a message to Brown herself.

“Be true to yourself,” she told ET. “She’s confident, she’s held her own from everything I’ve seen and heard and read. She is holding her own.”

“In the short bits of things I’ve seen about Hannah, she is really freaking strong,” Stevens added. “People comparing and just questioning her decisions.. she has handled it with grace and strength and stayed true to herself, so I have no doubt in my mind that she took care of [the situation with Wyatt] in what way was best for her.”

During an interview with host Chris Harrison on After the Final Rose, Brown had her chance to speak to Wyatt since breaking up with him — privately — and shared with the audience that her feelings just weren’t the same after the “trust was broken.”

“When that trust was broken, my feelings really just were broken with that,” she explained to Wyatt. “I don’t love you like that anymore.”

The former Miss Alabama then had her chance to do things differently with Cameron and decided to go out on a limb and ask him out for drinks. While the Florida native said yes, it wasn’t long after that paparazzi shot photos of him spending time with supermodel Gigi Hadid.

When he and Brown got together, he was spotted leaving her place the next morning. Days later, he was spotted doing the same thing with Hadid, except on more than one occasion. Recently, the models made things a little more official to the public after the two reportedly shared a kiss at a VMA’s afterparty.

While it seems as though Cameron is enjoying some of the attention he’s receiving from dating a high-profile celebrity, Brown is managing to keep busy with her own things, including being a new contestant on Dancing With the Stars.