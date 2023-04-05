'Grown & Gospel': Tasha Page-Lockhart Breaks Down About Her Marital Issues (Exclusive Clip)

An all-new episode of Grown & Gospel is on the way and the WeTV reality series promises to be a tear-jerker. The show gives viewers a glimpse into gospel royalty, following a group of career-driven childhood friends searching for success in the Detroit gospel scene and beyond. Tied through their familial dynasties, they learn to navigate the business of gospel music, while embarking on their own endeavors. The close-knit crew grapples with their strict upbringing and high standards as they push toward being the new generation of gospel, with some even wanting to depart from the genre completely. Viewers will take a look into their personal lives as they expose broken hearts, reveal dark secrets, and balance it all. Produced by former Real Housewives staple and the self-proclaimed "King of Reality TV," Carlos King.

In a sneak peek of this week's episode, Tasha Page-Lockhart has a heart-to-heart with her longtime friend, Nikkia Cole-Beach. The Sunday's Best winner details the conversation between her and her estranged husband. "I don't even know if you know this, but I had an affair. It was when we were separated the first time, and I didn't think we were getting back together," she explains, as Cole-Beach sighs and listens. "He already knew [about the affair during our last talk] because I told him some months back…I was a woman who felt neglected, I was a woman who wasn't acknowledged," she continued through tears.

"I was a woman who felt like the person I had just married six, seven months before…you stopped kissing me, stopped telling me you loved me, stopped wearing your wedding ring," she added. Cole-Beach was supportive, revealing in her confessional that she commends Page-Lockhart for putting more effort in to try and make the marriage work, despite their ups and downs. But she says that if her husband doesn't see the effort and meets her halfway, it's time for Page-Lockhart to move on.

Page-Lockhart continues crying, noting she felt the marriage was her second chance at love. Ultimately, she fears splitting up, and trying marriage for a third time. Beach-Cole feels like he's pulling Page-Lockhart along and playing a mind game. Still, Page-Lockhart admits she's unsure of what her next move is regarding the marriage.

Grown & Gospel airs every Thursday on We TV. Watch the clip above.