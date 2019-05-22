‘Growing Up Chrisley’: Savannah Chrisley ‘Homesick’ as She Considers Moving to L.A.

Savannah Chrisley may be embracing life as a working woman while developing her beauty brand in Los Angeles, but the Chrisley Knows Best daughter is missing the madness back in Nashville.

In Tuesday’s episode of Growing Up Chrisley, the Southern Belle was struggling with her emotions as she balanced her desire to build her brand in the city that made sense with her desire to be back with family and friends on the other side of the country.

“I’m not gonna lie, I’m homesick,” Chrisley told the camera. “I’m ready to go home, but I have spent a lot of time working.”

The initial thrill of the west coast had faded, with Chrisley even balking at the “weird L.A. experiences” her friend tried to help her enjoy her last week.

“I’m just too stressed for all this,” she said of her appointment at a sensory deprivation chamber.

Part of that stress came from having to really settle down so far from home in search of her business’ success.

“Dad’s saying that he’s not gonna pay for a place to stay anymore, but the fact is that my business and brand team are here,” she explained to the camera. “So I just can’t up and leave and go to Nashville, I may have to stay here … and that just gives me so much anxiety, because L.A. is a great place, but you know what? It’s just not home. It’s just not the same.”

Searching for apartments in the notoriously expensive city only added to her worries, but things turned around for the better when Chrisley learned her brand team would be willing to work with her remotely, only needing to travel to the west coast every once and a while.

“I am so relieved I can work from Nashville,” she gushed afterwards. “I can build my brand at home with my friends and my family.”

She added, “I love L.A. but Nashville is home, so if I can work from there and travel, then no problem.”

Packing up with brother Chase and making the trip back to Nashville, it was clear dad Todd and mom Julie missed their troublesome duo as well.

“I couldn’t be happier that the kids are back home,” Julie said. “It just wasn’t the same without them.”

“A house full of crazy, back to normal,” Todd added.

Season 2 of the Chrisley Knows Best spinoff is scheduled to debut in August 2019.

