‘Growing Up Chrisley’ Gets Season 2 Premiere Date

Growing Up Chrisley is coming back for another season this summer, USA Network announced Tuesday.

The Chrisley Knows Best spinoff starring brother-sister duo Savannah and Chase Chrisley will return Aug. 6 at 10:30 p.m. ET with more of the sibling’s antics as they try to set out on their own in Los Angeles.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The children of Todd Chrisley, deemed “the domineering Patriarch of Perfection” by the network, will “look to prove themselves as adults outside of the nest” during Season 2.

“As the brother-sister duo move to Los Angeles to pursue their dreams, they quickly learn through a series of hilarious misadventures that adulting is not without its challenges,” the season teaser reveals. “While living together in the Hollywood Hills, they discover that L.A. is very different from their home in Nashville and with Todd’s watchful-eye looming, the pressure is on to grow up or go home.”

In the first season of Savannah and Chase’s spinoff, the former pageant queen looked to build her Sassy by Savannah Chrisley brand and stay true to herself amid the pressure from all sides in L.A., while Chase tried to embrace his dream of becoming an actor.

When Growing Up Chrisley‘s Season 2 renewal was announced in May, Todd took to Instagram with a lengthy thank you to fans.

“God is good, ALWAYS,” he began. “So much gratitude for everyone that continues to believe in us as a family.”

He continued, “Thank you to [USA Network] for always being supportive and allowing us to be ‘Just Us.’ Thank you to [Chase] and [Savannah] for working so hard (44 weeks this year).”

Adding an expression of gratitude to wife Julie Chrisley for “holding it all together for us as a family,” son Grayson for “being such an amazing son and brother and mom Nanny Faye for “keeping us all on our toes,” Todd continued with a message to people who have doubted them over the years.

“Thank you for every HATER that has lied about us,” he added, “reported false stories about us and that have tried to break us, we will always be grateful for you as you continue to motivate us. And most importantly, thank you God, without you nothing is possible.”

Savannah and Chase also celebrated the news with Savannah writing, “Thank you to all of our loving fans. This wouldn’t be possible without you!” and her brother thanking viewers for their “love and support!”

Photo credit: USA