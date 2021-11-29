Gordon Ramsey’s ‘Protege’ Fired in Wake of ‘Explosive Incident’

Gordon Ramsay’s protege at The Savoy Grill in London surprisingly was let go from his prestigious position after what is being described as an “explosive” incident. According to The Daily Mail columnist Richard Eden, Matt Worswick was fired from Ramsay’s restaurant at the Savoy Hotel after only seven months.

The chef and TV personality handpicked the 28-year-old chef to run the kitchen at the prestigious spot, fueled by his Michelin star history and reputation. None of that helped his chances of continuing in the position after the incident took place.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We are all shocked,” Eden writes, quoting a source at the restaurant. “There was an explosive incident in the kitchen and then Matt announced he was leaving.” The Daily Mail notes that Worswick earned his first Michelin star at 26 and earned the nod from Ramsay at only 28. Previously he worked at Le Champignon Sauvage in Cheltenham before becoming head chef at Glenapp Castle and earning star number one. He followed it with work at The Latymer hotel in Surrey, earning his second star.

Worswick was also a contestant on Masterchef: The Professionals and reached the semi-finals in 2010. And while his experience at The Savoy seems to be positive enough before his exit, it is possible that pressure with launching a second restaurant at the five-star hotel in September played a part.

“My journey has come to an end at the Savoy. I’d like to thank all the staff, past and present, for all their hard work and dedication. I’d like to wish Gordon Ramsay all the very best and continued success for the future,” Worswick told The Daily Mail, adding that Ramsay was abroad and not around during the incident.

The chef has since locked his social media accounts, but many spoke out in support of the young chef after the firing. “Just heard the news – best of luck with whatever you turn your hand to next,” one supporter wrote. “[Gutted] to hear your moving on from the Savoy. What is next? All the best ahead,” another asked. “Best of luck Chef, your super talented.. looking forward to seeing what’s next for you,” a third wrote.

No matter what happened, it is hard to deny that the world of high-class or haute cuisine is not easy to exist within. Despite the gloss painted over the profession with television, the reality is that the kitchen is a haven for colorful and combustible personalities. Sometimes this sort of thing happens, but it doesn’t mean the end of the road.