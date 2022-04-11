'Good Bones' Stars Reach Settlement Over EPA Fines

✖

Good Bones stars Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk's company, Two Chicks and a Hammer, Inc., settled with the U.S. Environment Protection Agency for alleged violations of a rule involving lead use. The agency accused the company of renovating two Indianapolis homes built before 1978 without following the Lead Renovation, Repair, and Painting (RRP) Rule to reduce lead exposure among children.

Two Chicks and a Hammer agreed to pay a $40,000 civil penalty. Hawk will also star in a video about renovations involving lead-based paint. The company agreed to also share a video on social media about the importance of protecting children from lead exposure.

"Compliance with federal lead paint laws is essential to protect children across the country and is a priority for EPA," EPA Region 5 Administrator Debra Shore said in a statement Friday. "With so many people watching TV shows like these for tips on remodeling their own homes, it's extremely important for these shows to demonstrate lead-safe work practices."

The renovations began in 2017, according to the EPA. Two renovation projects were in the Bates-Hendricks neighborhood and another near Fall Creek Place, notes IndyStar. All three properties were built before 1978 when the U.S. government banned all lead-based paint. The Lead RRP Rule violations were allegedly depicted on Good Bones.

Hawk told IndyStar her company is not involved in editing Good Bones. Audiences usually see a highlight reel of a six-month process in each episode, she said. They "always" take precautions when dealing with hazardous material, but this part of the process "isn't 'interesting enough to make the TV cut," the HGTV star said. "We value our buyers' safety and recognize the importance of the EPA and the importance of builders following safe building practices."

The EPA first contacted Hawk and her mother's company in 2018. Since then, Two Chicks and a Hammer obtained the certification they need under the lead rule for future renovations. Although the company agreed to pay the penalty, the settlement notes that it did not admit or deny the allegations.

The EPA notes that lead can cause "irreversible and life-long health effects, including decreasing IQ, focus, and academic achievement" in children. "While lead is dangerous to all children, not all children are equally exposed to lead, nor do they suffer the same consequences of exposure," the agency said. "The harmful impacts of lead disproportionately impact environmentally overburdened, low-income families and communities." The EPA has reached settlements over alleged lead RRP rule violations with companies featured in other HGTV and Discovery shows, including Magnolia Homes in 2018 and Texas Flip N Move in 2021.