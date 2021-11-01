‘Good Bones’ Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Shows off ‘Hardcore’ Minnie Mouse Look for Halloween

Mina Starsiak Hawk’s Disney-themed family Halloween costume got a humorous “hardcore” update. As the Good Bones star and her family opted to go as characters from the beloved animated series Mickey Mouse Clubhouse for a little trick-or-treating around their hometown of Indianapolis, Indiana Sunday night, Starsiak Hawk found her version of Minnie Mouse being a little more metal thanks to the massive sleeve tattoo on her arm.

The HGTV renovation star and her husband, Steve Hawk, debuted the family costumes on social media. For the spooky festivities, Steve went as the Hot Dog from the “Hot Dog Dance,” with their 2-year-old son Jack Richards going as Mickey and 1-year-old daughter Charlotte “Charlie” Drew adorably going as Donald Duck. Starsiak Hawk participated in the group costume by going as Minnie Mouse, her red skirt, black top, and mouse ears completed with a full sleeve tattoo. Starsiak Hawk separately posted her full costume on her Instagram Story, where she joked that she was going as “hardcore Minnie.” According to the HGTV star, the tattoo sleeve was from a costume over the weekend when she dressed as her husband.

In other photos from the day, Starsiak Hawk covered the tattoo with sweatshirts as she posed with her family in photos. The Good Bones star documented the day’s celebrations on her Instagram Story, where she shared one video of herself and Steve biking around the city with their kids, all in costume. She also shared an adorable clip of her son trick-or-treating with friends.

Despite the spooky atmosphere, Halloween had Steve feeling a little emotional. In one post from the day, the proud husband shared an image of his wife and little Charlie. In the caption, he wrote, “feeling extra grateful to be married to this miniature mouse today. I’m not sure what I did in a previous life to deserve you Mina but I’m sure glad I did it.”

Starsiak Hawk and her husband first met through mutual friends on Facebook. She saw a photo of him and thought he was “stunningly handsome,” though when they later met at a baseball game, Steve “ignored” Starsiak Hawk all night and even let another friend hit on her. After giving him another chance, romance was quick to spark, and the couple became engaged in March 2015, just months before Starsiak Hawk and her mother, Karen Laine, filmed the Good Bones pilot. The couple tied the know the following year, welcoming their first child, Jack Richard, in 2018, followed by Charlie in 2020.