‘Good Bones’ Star Mina Starsiak Shows off Baby Bump With ‘Wild Sunday’ Photo

Good Bones star Mina Starsiak is getting ready to give birth to her first child with husband Stephen Hawk any day now and getting super pumped while waiting it out — quite literally.

The HGTV star took to Instagram on Sunday night to share an image of herself pumping milk for her first born, set to arrive later this month.

“Wild Sunday afternoons in the Hawk House waiting for Baby Hawk,” she wrote with a hugging face emoji. “Love [Stephen Hawk] in the background! I think I’ve got at least the set up for pumping down….. we’ll see how it actually shakes out in real life.”

Starsiak jokingly added, “I feel like a cow,” concluding her message with the hashtag, “moo” and “lactating bovine.”

This is not the first image the Indianapolis-based real estate agent and reality TV star shared of her baby bump and pregnancy highlights. The 33-year-old has taken to social media since her initial announcement in February, with her most recent photo highlighting a major mommy milestone at the start of August.

“Just about cooked,” a glowing Starsiak wrote alongside the image of her baby bump. “Can’t wait to meet this little nugget.”

Though the first-time mom-to-be has not revealed the sex of her first baby with husband, of whom she tied the knot with in 2016, Starsiak concluded the comment with a heart eyes emoji and the hashtag, “Baby Hawk.”

When Starsiak first announced her pregnancy, she told HGTV in a network statement that the baby has “forced her to slow down,” which has been proving tough for the self-proclaimed workaholic. However, it certainly hasn’t cut down on her excitement to be a new mom.

“I’m not the girl that grew up talking about her wedding and babies since she was a little girl,” Starsiak said. “I definitely took my time, and I’m just so excited that that road has put me where I am: loving my career, having a smokin’ hot husband, who is just the greatest, and choosing to start our family at a time where Steve and I can really be our best and do our best for the first of hopefully a couple little ones.”

While Starsiak and her husband are also “parents” to three dogs, Sophie, Beatrice and Frank, the parental instinct is not isn’t exactly new for the couple. In 2017, the couple took in her sister’s 2-year-old daughter, Julie “Juju Bean” for about a year, with the experience confirming the couple was ready for parenthood.

The HGTV home renovation show, Good Bones, will be returning for season 4, as audiences continue to see Starsiak and her mother, Karen E. Laine, revitalizing Indianapolis, Indiana, one property at a time.

Photo credit: Instagram / @TwoChicksAndAHammer