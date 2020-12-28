'Good Bones' Star Karen Laine Puts 'Fabric Collection' to Holiday Use in Festive Photo

✖

Karen Laine is proving just how innovative she is this holiday season and helping the planet as she does so. The HGTV Good Bones star dug into her pile of scrap fabric and put it to good use as she wrapped Christmas presents this year, and she showed off her impressive gift wrapping skills with her more than 125,000 Instagram followers.

In a post shared just before Christmas Day, the HGTV star said she was "feeling festive about putting some of my scrap fabric collection to good holiday use" as she shared a photo of herself sitting beside her tree with a pile of presents, all of which were wrapped with scrap fabric. She added the hashtag "reduce reuse recycle," with the comments section quickly filling with replies from fans impressed with her innovation. Intermixed with a flurry of "Merry Christmas" comments, one fan said her wrapping "looks superb!" Another applauded Laine for an "excellent job," with a third person praising her use of scrap fabric as "a great idea."

Laine is not the only Good Bones star to show off their festive spirit this holiday season. Her daughter, Mina Starsiak Hawk, flooded her own account with numerous holiday posts, including her annual Christmas photo with her father's side of the family. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the photo looked a little different than in years past, as several members of the family were unable to make it, though Starsiak, her husband Steve, and their two children Jack Richard and Charlotte "Charlie" Drew were all in attendance.

The Hawk family seemed to have a cozy Christmas at home, with Starsiak sharing several photos as well as Instagram Story videos documenting the days leading up to Christmas, which 2-year-old Jack sure was excited for. Jack even managed to catch Santa in the act of delivering presents, with his mom sharing an adorable video of the toddler appearing confused by seeing Santa in his living room.

While fans currently have to get all their updates on the family at the heart of Good Bones via their official social media accounts, they will soon get to see Starsiak and Laine back in action renovating homes. The HGTV series has already been renewed for a sixth season, which is set to air sometime in 2021. An exact premiere date has not yet been announced. For more on Laine, Starsiak, Good Bones, and all things HGTV, stay tuned to PopCulture.com.