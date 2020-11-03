'Good Bones' Star Karen Laine Undergoes Unexpected Surgery

✖

Good Bones star Karen Laine may be preparing for her youngest child's upcoming wedding, which she will be officiating, but she had to pay a little visit to the dentist for some oral surgery before she could watch the I do's. On Monday, the HGTV star took to social media to reveal that she recently had to undergo an unexpected surgery.

In a post from the dentist's chair, Laine joked that "this is how I gear up for the excitement and responsibility." On a more serious note, she revealed to fans that she "suddenly" needed oral surgery, though she did not specify what the complication was. She went on to thank "Dr. Patel and his staff," who she said "were awesome" throughout her treatment.

My youngest is getting married Saturday. I am officiating. This is how I gear up for the excitement and responsibility, I suddenly need oral surgery. But Dr. Patel and his staff were awesome!!! pic.twitter.com/ZaLyNKpEwA — Karen E Laine (@mammachick1) November 2, 2020

News of the surgery was met with an outpouring of support and well wishes from fans. In reply, one person wrote, "Hope you are feeling very much better in time for the big day." Another follower commented with a similar sentiment, adding, "Best wishes on a speedy recovery and a gorgeous day for the wedding." A third person wished Laine "a speedy recovery."

The surgery came just days after Laine underwent another procedure. On Oct. 25, the Good Bones star, who also made an appearance on a recent episode of Martha Knows Best, revealed that she did a little CoolSculpting on her upper arms "to try to get rid of the despised flappity flap." Throughout the procedure, she had the company of her granddaughter, who she said helped "entertain me the entire time!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karen E Laine (@kelaine217) on Oct 25, 2020 at 9:46am PDT

This past year has been a big one for Laine and her family. Along with preparing for the upcoming wedding, her daughter, Mina Starsiak, welcomed her second child with husband Steve Hawk, daughter Charlotte "Charlie" Drew, on Sept. 16. Shortly after the couple welcomed the little one, who joins big brother Jack Richard, 2, Laine took to social media to share a sweet photo of herself and her granddaughter. In the post, she said that "Charlie is perfect, just like Jack" and thanked her daughter "and Steve for making another baby for me."