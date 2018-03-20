Reality

‘Gold Rush’ Foreman Rick Ness Loses Mom to Cancer

The Gold Rush family just suffered a heartbreaking loss.

Foreman Rick Ness announced Tuesday on Twitter that his mom had passed away at the age of 55 after her battle with cancer.

“RIP Mom. 55 years young,” he wrote. “She left us peacefully in her house and with my face resting against hers she took her last breath. It hurts. It’s not long enough. Cancer is the devil.”

In February, Ness told PopCulture.com exclusively that the outlook for his mom’s health wasn’t great, but that he was spending as much time with her as possible.

“She’s doing good right now,” he told PopCulture.com. “She’s gone through about as much treatment as she can go through and the cancer’s still there, so the outlook is not good, but for right now she’s happy.”

Ness received the news that his mom’s cancer had returned mid-way through this most recent season of the Discovery show, and had to leave his crew to return home for a short time.

Fans of the show were quick to offer the reality personality condolences, and share their own losses to cancer.

Our thoughts go out to Ness and his family during this tough time.

Photo credit: Facebook / Rick Ness

