'Gold Rush' Puts $40 Million at Stake in New Season on Discovery

Gold Rush is back with all-new action and all-time high gold prices. Discovery's hit series returns for a brand new season on Friday, Nov. 8, as miners Parker Schnabel, Rick Ness and Tony Beets face unforeseen changes and immense challenges with $40 million at stake. With the pressure mounting, one miner will falter, threatening to destroy everything that they worked for.

"Ever since I can remember, all I've wanted to do is mine for gold," Schnabel says in a promo for the new season released Friday, Oct. 4. "I come back here every year. I'm addicted to it." Ness chimes in, "It's inside me. It always has been. It's who I am," as Beets solemnly vows. "Gold runs in my blood."

At 29, Schnabel has already hauled in more than 63,000 ounces of gold worth $98 million during his career. Now, as one of the most powerful landowners in the Klondike, his new claim at Dominion Creek holds $200 million worth of gold, which has to be mined before his license expires in six years. "In a race against time, Parker is chasing a record-breaking 10,000-ounce, [$25 million] season," according to Discovery. "In deep debt and under immense pressure, Parker is one bad decision away from sinking his whole operation and derailing his master plan for a gold bonanza."

Meanwhile, Ness is back after a successful redemption season, finally having assembled a crew to fulfill his dreams of becoming a landowner. "As he continues to battle his personal demons, a bombshell from his landlord throws him into a tailspin, jeopardizing his entire future and everything he's worked hard to build," according to Discovery.

The Beets family is also facing "considerable changes" this season as the legendary miner targets a 5,000-ounce season while his eldest son, Kevin, strikes out on his own for the first time. "When Tony leans on his other two kids and nephew, a power struggle ensues that threatens to reshape the family dynasty," as per Discovery.

Gold Rush returns with a brand new season on Friday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery. Gold Rush is produced for Discovery by Raw Television.