'Gold Rush': New Season Premiere Date Announced

Gold Rush is back for a high-stakes new season on Discovery, in which the ambitious gold miners will compete to come out on top in a "make-or-break season that shifts the balance of power forever." Gold Rush returns for its new season on Friday, Sept. 29, Discovery announced Wednesday, bringing with it the return of fan favorites Parker Schnabel, Rick Ness and Tony Beets.

After 10 years of mining in the Klondike, Schnabel is at a "crossroads," according to the network. The 28-year-old mining prodigy has to decide if he wants to "play it safe" and scale back his operation or risk everything on a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" to obtain historically gold-rich virgin ground. "It's a massive gamble that could bankrupt him," Discovery teases, "or deliver hundreds of millions in profit and cement his place as one of the most powerful miners in the region."

Meanwhile, Ness is back on his mission to achieve his own version of the American Dream after dropping off the radar and giving up mining for nearly two years. On a "mission to turn his life around," Ness faces more than just questions about his time away from the Klondike – he also must climb an uphill battle on his road to redemption, as he has no crew and very little money.

Over with "King of the Klondike" Tony Beets, the 66-year-old veteran miner is looking to surpass his best-ever 5,300-ounce gold haul, worth an incredible $9 million. Beets' desire to up his game with a 6,000-ounce gold haul goal is an exciting one, especially when he gets access to his coveted claims on the Indian River. But when one of his kids decides not to come back to the mining operation, everything could be totally derailed, and the rest of the Beets family will have to step up to pick up the slack.

"In gold mining, there is no better reward than hitting paydirt and potentially making millions overnight," Discovery teases. "With it come the challenges of mechanical failure or risk of sinking your life savings into barren ground. Despite previous successes, these miners must continue to put in the hard work to stay at the top and fulfill the ultimate American Dream." A brand new season of Gold Rush premieres Friday, Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery.