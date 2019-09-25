‘Ghost Hunters’: Is a New Episode on A&E Tonight?

Fans hoping for a new haunt will be disappointed to learn that A&E is not airing a new episode of its Ghost Hunters revival the night of Wednesday, Sept. 25. In its place, the network will air a Ghost Hunters marathon beginning at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday night, beginning with the episode “The Cursed Castle,” followed by “There’s Something in the Seminary” and “School Spirit” at later times. The marathon will also include two new airings of Ghost Hunters: Access Granted, “The Lady In the Window” at 9 p.m. ET and “Return to St. Augustine” at 10 p.m. ET.

What would you ask an entity if it was invading your house? See this episode and more from this season during the #GhostHunters marathon on Wednesday starting at 7PM! pic.twitter.com/hcdlOv5FRT — Ghost Hunters (@ghosthunters) September 24, 2019

The paranormal reality TV series is set to return on Wednesday, Oct. 2 with a brand-new episode titled “Suicide Hotel.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Grant and the team journey to the Original Springs Hotel in Okawvill, Illinois after receiving an urgent call for help from a man named Jeremy, the hotel owner’s son,” an official synopsis for the episode reads. “Reports of specter sightings and unexplained activity, combined with the resort’s remarkably morbid history, have Jeremy concerned for the safety of his mother, Mary. Three of the four previous owners of the hotel have committed suicide and Jeremy is afraid his mother may be number four.”

“Kristen and Daryl are baffled when they clearly hear footsteps above them while investigating the top floor, while Brandon and Mustafa make a surprising discovery that sheds new light on all their findings,” it teases.

Originally premiering on SyFy (formally the Sci-Fi Channel) on Oct. 6, 2004, Ghost Hunters remained on the network for 12 years before its cancellation in 2016. In June, A&E announced that it had officially picked the paranormal series up for a 20-episode revival, which brought back original team leader Grant Wilson, co-founder of The Atlantic Paranormal Society (T.A.P.S.), as well as Daryl Marston, Kristen Luman, Brandon Alvis, Mustafa Gatollari, Brian Murray, and Richel Stratton.

Speaking to PopCulture.com ahead of the revival’s premiere, Wilson explained that the revival has many differences from its predecessor.

“We recognize the fact that our audience has gotten smarter,” Wilson said. “They’re kind of ready to move on from is it there or not. They’re ready to take the next step and so, this rendition of it is much more personal, much more humanity in it.”

He also explained he and his team “embrace” those who are skeptical of what they see on the show.

“We get [skepticism] a lot, obviously, and people will shoot down anything they don’t know anything about,” he said. “[But] we have no problem with it. We embrace the skeptics.”

Ghost Hunters returns with a new episode on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. ET on A&E.