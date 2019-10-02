‘Ghost Hunters’ Airs ‘Most Haunted’ Throwback Special on A&E Tonight

Fans may not be getting a new episode of Ghost Hunters on the night of Wednesday, Oct. 2, but they are being treated to a Ghost Hunters: Most Haunted special to celebrate the start of the spookiest season of all. Kicking off at 9 p.m. ET on A&E, the special will feature an enhanced version of the episode, “Alcatraz” from the original series’ sixth season in which the team investigates the infamous prison.

“What could make a classic episode of Ghost Hunters even better? How about special commentary from TAPS co-founder Grant Wilson and a wealth of extra information? The first Most Haunted is as epic as they get: the 2010 investigation of Alcatraz Prison,” a synopsis for the Wednesday night special reads. “Grant shares his inside story on what it was like to investigate paranormal claims where Al Capone and Machine Gun Kelly once served time. Grant’s guest, Team Researcher Mustafa Gatollari, offers up a wealth of background information on the legendary prison known as The Rock, and pertinent facts on its infamous inmates like the Birdman of Alcatraz.”

The special will be followed at 10:01 p.m. ET with the revival’s Season 1 episode “The Cursed Castle,” in which the team investigates a stately hotel after guests and staffs report encounters with a “variety of spirits.”

Following that, “The Lady in the Window” will air at 11:04 p.m., with the marathon continuing into the early hours of Thursday, Oct. 3.

Ghost Hunters will return with a brand new episode on Wednesday, Oct. 9, debuting the tantalizing tale “Dancing with the Dead.” According to the episode’s official synopsis, the team will head to The Athenaeum, “a cultural center that has stood proudly in the heart of Indianapolis, Indiana for over a hundred years.”

“The story of Dr. Knabe, a trailblazing female doctor who met a grisly end in the early 20th century is linked to this building. Dr. Knabe was violently murdered in her apartment just two blocks from The Athenaeum and afterward there were countless reports of people seeing her appear around the storied halls of the cultural center,” the synopsis reads. “After night one yields very little results, Grant resorts to a never before used tactic in hopes of drawing out Dr. Knabe and any other entities that may still be haunting their beloved cultural center. Will this crazy stunt actually work? And will Grant and the team manage to provide Craig with the peace of mind he needs in order to feel safe at work?”

On Wednesday, Oct. 16, A&E will debut back-to-back episodes of the paranormal series, with “Suicide Hotel” airing at 9 p.m. ET and the revival’s eighth episode, “Home for the Haunting,” debuting at 10 p.m. ET.

Ghost Hunters airs Wednesdays on A&E.

Photo credit: A&E / Justin Betts