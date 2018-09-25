Garth Brooks Breaks Silence on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Finalist Michael Ketterer’s Arrest

Garth Brooks will no longer be performing alongside Michael Ketterer at his upcoming Notre Dame concert following the America’s Got Talent finalist’s domestic violence arrest.

During his Inside Studio G Facebook Live show on Monday, PEOPLE reports Brooks said he and Ketterer agreed “it was best” that he not perform at the sold-out show on Oct. 20.

“Called him this weekend, we talked. We decided it was better that he not appear at Notre Dame and not perform there,” Brooks said. “That family will figure it out and find it within themselves, and of course the good Lord, and figure it out. Michael Ketterer will not be at Notre Dame.”

As for the future of the song he wrote for the pediatric mental health nurse?

“The song is ‘Courage to Love’ and we were talking about this. On TV, they’re always going to edit it down because they only have so much time. So how do you take a song that no one’s ever heard and edit it down? So they had two-and-a-half minutes for it, the song is about four minutes long. It’s a big beautiful ballad,” Brooks said.

“I’ll tell you what, we’ll just stick it in the system. What we should do, how do we get it to the people? Here’s the deal: it’s a demo. It’s just something you write for somebody else. So it doesn’t even sound like me, it doesn’t sound like me at all. But we can fix this demo and get it out because the main thing is the song and its message,” he added.

After Ketterer’s voice blew away AGT judge Simon Cowell during the most recent season of the NBC series, Cowell reached out to Brooks to see if the country legend would write a song for the contestant.

“We’re going to suit you up with a band. We’re going to put you out in front of 85,000 of the sweetest people you’ve ever played for before, and they’re going to be pulling for you like no other. This is going to be good,” Brooks said in response soon after the request on his Facebook Live show.

But a day after he placed fifth on season 13 of the series, Ketterer was arrested at 3:45 p.m. in Hollywood and charged with domestic violence, as first reported by TMZ.

The outlet reported that Ketterer and his wife got into an argument and when police responded to the fight, noticed a mark on her body.

He told TMZ that the incident was a “misunderstanding.”

Photo credit: NBC/Trae Patton