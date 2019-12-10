Gabrielle Union Proudly Displays Her Latest Hairstyle Amid ‘America’s Got Talent’ Controversy

Gabrielle Union showed off a new hairstyle on Instagram Sunday, amid the ongoing America’s Got Talent controversy. NBC is now investigating the production after Union’s complaints about a “toxic” work environment. Union was only a judge on the reality competition series for one season before the peacock network surprisingly fired her and Julianne Hough.

On Instagram though, Union put the issue behind herself for a moment. She shared a trio of photos to highlight a new NY And Company ensemble, but also showed off a new hairdo.

“Baby Hairzzzzzzz [NY And Company] 3 piece,” Union wrote in the caption, adding three heart emojis.

Fans loved the post, which earned more than 173,000 likes in 20 hours.

“Yes, you got AGT skerd!” one fan wrote.

“Gabby u r sooo pretty,” another fan typed.

“Stunning,” another wrote.

“You’re So Everythinggggggg,” a fan wrote.

NBC announced Union and Hough would not be coming back for another season go AGT in 2020 late last month. The news came as a surprise, since fans did enjoy their takes on the competition throughout the summer.

A few days later, reports surfaced that Union complained about Simon Cowell’s indoor smoking and a racist joke Jay Leno made when he filmed a guest appearance. Union also objected to airing an audition that featured a man who impersonated Beyonce with “black hands.” Union believed Leno’s joke and the audition could be found offensive and both were cut from episodes.

Union and Hough also reportedly received multiple notes about their appearance throughout the season. One note even told Union her different hairstyles were “too black” for the AGT audience.

Last week, Union and NBC had a five-hour meeting, which Union called “productive.”

“I was able to, again, express my unfiltered truth. I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change,” the L.A.’s Finest actress wrote on Twitter.

“The initial conversation was candid and productive. While there will be a further investigation to get a deeper understanding of the facts, we are working with Gabrielle to come to a positive resolution,” NBC said in its own statement.

