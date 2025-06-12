Fundraiser Launched After ’16 and Pregnant’ Star’s Teen Son Dies Suddenly

Whitney Purvis’ family has launched a fundraiser to help pay for her son’s funeral. The 16 & Pregnant alum announced the sudden death of her 16 year old son, Weston Gosa Jr., earlier this month.

Soap Central reports the online fundraiser has been launched via GoFundMe. Weston died on June 2 after reportedly dealing with several illnesses, including diabetes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the GoFundMe page, the family noted: “Because it was unexpected we do not have the funds to give our son the burial and headstone he deserves. Please help support us so we can give our son a funeral he deserves and needs.”

Purvis made the announcement about his heartbreaking death in a Facebook post. In the post, Purvis didn’t list the cause of death.

In her post, Purvis began, “This is so hard to write. My beautiful son, Weston has passed away. He was only 16 years old. Life is so cruel and unfair. I just dont understand. Oh my baby is gone and I don’t know what to do with myself.”

She added: “He was so perfect. This is really my worst nightmare come true. How do you go on in life after losing a child? I’m in disbelief, this cannot be happening. I don’t want it to be real. I would do anything just to hold him. Words just can’t describe the pain I am feeling.”

She continued, “I love you so much, Weston Owen Gosa. God, I love you so much. You are my heart. I was so proud of the young man you were becoming. I just can’t go on without you. Rest in Peace, my angel. You are gone too soon. April 2, 2009 – June 2, 2025.”

Purvis and her ex, Weston Gosa Sr, appeared on a 2009 episode of the Teen Mom predecessor. During her time on the docuseries, Gosa lived with Purvis and her grandmother during her pregnancy.

She welcomed Weston Jr. on prom night via C-section due to labor complications. They split in 2011, two years after welcoming Weston Jr. before reconciling and welcoming their second son, River, in 2014, and splitting for good a few months later.