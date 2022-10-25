Frankie Muniz, Stormy Daniels and More Reveal Dennis Rodman's Wild Behavior in 'The Surreal Life' House (Exclusive)

Dennis Rodman proved to be the most difficult roommate in The Surreal Life house, his fellow celebrity roommates told PopCulture.com ahead of the Oct. 24 premiere of the VH1 show. The former NBA player's name was unanimously brought up by Stormy Daniels, Frankie Muniz, Kim Coles and Manny MUA when asked about the least pleasant star to room with during the social experiment.

"He got cigar actually inside the refrigerator," Daniels began, as Coles agreed there was "cigar everywhere" in the house. Muniz explained, "We had food that we cooked or something in the fridge, and you'd pull it out and there [was] cigar ash in the chicken," as Manny echoed in disbelief, "On the chicken. On the f-ing chicken." Muniz wondered, "I'm like, 'How is your cigar ash everywhere in this whole house?'"

There was a bit more nudity on Rodman's behalf than his roommates were expecting as well. "We all saw his dong way more than we wanted to," Muniz told PopCulture. Daniels quipped of her work in adult films, "I saw more dick on [The Surreal Life] than I do on my real job. But it was just one [penis] all this time."

When it comes to the best roommate, Coles pointed out Muniz as the most considerate, telling the Malcolm in the Middle star he was "absolutely 100% [the] best roommate ever, ever, ever." Muniz joked it was "just because I'm the one who cleaned the dishes" that he earned such a grand title, admitting that he wasn't sure what to expect when it comes to how he's portrayed on the show.

"Over the years, I've done a lot of things that I kind of jump off the deep end to try different things," the Dancing With the Stars alum explained. "I felt like this would be one of those things that I'm not in 100% control. ... I can say I left having an amazing experience and also the craziest experience of my entire life. I'm excited to watch it because I have no idea what to expect." The Surreal Life kicks off Monday, Oct. 24 at 9 p.m. with back-to-back episodes on VH1.