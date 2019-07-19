Former ‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans Posts Photo of Son on First Day of School After Custody Battle

Former Teen Mom Jenelle Evans has posted a photo of her son Kaiser on his first day of school, after her recent custody battle to get her children back. In the post, Kaiser is shown holding a sign that reveals he is starting his first day of Kindergarten. The sign also states that Kaiser is 5 years old and that he wants to be a police officer when he grows up.

In the post caption, Evans wrote, “These kiddos are getting so big, so fast!“

She also included a string of hashtags, including, “First Day of School, “Bittersweet Moments,” and “school days.”

The post also included photos of Evans’ husband David Eason‘s daughter Maryssa — from a previous relationship — holding up the same sign.

Maryssa is going into the seventh grade, and is 11 years old. She writes that she wants to be a vet when she grows up.

The new school photos come on the heels of Evans and Eason being re-granted custody of their children, after having them taken away in May. Child Protective Services were alerted when Evans claimed that Eason killed her dog Nugget, and he later seemed to admit it, claiming that the dog attacked their young daughter Ensley.

“I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s— at all,” Eason wrote on Instagram, confessing to the death of the pup.

“I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me,” he went on to say.

“You can hate me all you want but this isnt the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively,” Eason added. “The only person that can judge weather or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

However, a recent police investigation determined that Eason may not have actually killed the dog, with Evans reportedly telling authorities that in reality she did not know what happened to the pup.

After getting her children back, Evans issued a statement, saying, “I am ecstatic to regain custody of my kids. Throughout this long process and final decision, I am excited to be moving forward and continuing to show America I’m a good parent.”