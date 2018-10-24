Former ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star David Eason Blasts MTV for Hiring Bristol Palin

Former Teen Mom 2 cast member David Eason has a bone to pick with MTV after hiring Bristol Palin for Teen Mom OG.

Jenelle Evans’ husband, who got himself fired from the MTV reality series after posting homophobic comments on Facebook, did not hesitate to call producers out after the casting news dropped, given Sarah Palin’s daughter’s own controversies.

“I know MTV is comprised of hypocrites but how do you fire me and hire Bristol Palin after all her homophobic and racist remarks?” he wrote on Facebook on July 20, as first reported by InTouch.

Eason was fired for writing a homophobic comment while arguing with someone who called him a bad father. “Why don’t you go tell the homo and transgender parents to start teaching their kids better morals. Oh, I forgot, that’s supposed to be normal.”

The daughter of the former Alaska governor, who officially announced her new role on Teen Mom OG Friday, has been involved in quite a few controversies for offensive remarks. From calling a hater a “f—t” on Facebook in 2010 to criticizing Obama’s support of gay marriage in 2012, to defending Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson’s anti-gay comments in 2013.

The casting news would be surprising, if casting Bristol wasn’t an obvious attempt at bringing conservative viewers to the series.

InTouch also mentioned that in her former reality show, Palin’s son Tripp, who was just a toddler at the time, called her a “f—t” while they were fighting and she just laughed.

Hopefully she has taught little Tripp “better morals” or her Teen Mom stint will not last too long.

The 27-year-old mother of three confirmed her casting on Instagram Friday.

“I am excited to join MTV’s Teen Mom OG. I look forward to sharing my experiences and hope that I can help others on their journey,” Palin wrote on the caption of the photo, which showed her with her children, and a camera crew from the show.

Bristol will be joining the cast of the MTV series for its upcoming season after Farrah Abraham was let go, allegedly due to her stint as an adult film star. She is currently in the process of divorcing husband Dakota Meyer, which could provide plenty of drama for the upcoming season.

Abraham quit the show in late 2017, claiming MTV pushed her out because of her career in the adult entertainment business. She also shrugged off the rumored casting of Are You The One? alum Cheyenne Floyd casting in a Radar interview.

“I don’t even know that name,” Abraham said. “She’s not a filler!”

Palin is no stranger to the world of reality television. She was a contestant in two seasons of Dancing With The Stars and had her own series, Bristol Palin: Life’s A Tripp.