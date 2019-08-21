Former ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Denies JE Cosmetics Launch Party Was Canceled Amid David Eason Backlash

Jenelle Evans is denying her JE Cosmetics line launch party was canceled due to backlash surrounding the dog killing scandal that meant the end of her time on Teen Mom 2, but the venue doesn’t seem to agree with her version of events. The reality personality’s Sept. 9 launch party was originally set at Flirt Beauty Boutique in New York City, but announced it had canceled the event on Instagram.

“Our salon was unaware of what her and her husband have done or have been connected to,” the business wrote on social media. “In no way would we support such brutality. We apologize for not doing our research before hand [sic].”

Evans soon took to her Instagram Story to dispute the venue, writing Sunday, “My [JE Cosmetics] launch is a private event. Now that the location was leaked/posted without consulting me about it, we have decided to cancel our venue and change locations.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Aug 18, 2019 at 7:31am PDT

She continued, “I know there are a lot of rumors circulating about the [JE Cosmetics] launch.The launch to the PUBLIC soon, preorders will begin before that and soon will be announced. The launch party I’ve decided to do is a PRIVATE event. Do not believe the rumors others are posting onto their pages or into the media.”

“No matter what I decide to do or no matter what happens… [JE Cosmetics] will launch to everyone soon and NOTHING will stop us!” she added. “On a side note how can someone ‘cancel’ my event when I’m the owner?”

Fans weren’t exactly buying it, however, noting that the URL which had previously served as JE Cosmetics’ had its ownership lapse and had been purchased by another party to raise awareness about rescue animals and ask for #JusticeForNugget, the French bulldog Evans’ husband David Eason admitted to killing.

Venues can cancel anytime they choose. Quit with the lies and nonsense. Your fame and “career” has been destroyed by YOU alone. We have all seen you for exactly what you are and what you’ve done. #Karma #JusticeForNugget #DeadBeatParents #UnemployedAdults #AnimalAbusers — NOT PC RN 🎩🎩💛🖤 (@not_PC_RN) August 18, 2019

Don’t worry. It all will eventually be cancelled just like you. 😂 — Brittany Sloan (@Bsmith2218) August 18, 2019

Lol I knew she’d come up with some bullshit excuse 😂😂😂 we all know what really went down, you “cancelled” it yourself and now you need to rush to find a new venue (good luck with that nobody wants to help you!) — Kristi (@kgunnerpd) August 18, 2019

