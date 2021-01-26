'Floribama Shore' Season 4 Premiere Date, Trailer Released

✖

The Floribama Shore family is back! Instead of heading to the beach house for the upcoming fourth season of the MTV show, returning Thursday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. ET, the crew is heading out west to heal old wounds and bond like never before. Returning this season are original cast members Jeremiah Buoni, Codi Butts, Aimee Hall, Kirk Medas, Nilsa Prowant, Candace Rice and Gus Smyrnios. Kortni Gilson, who sat out last season of the reality show, is not returning once again, making her departure look permanent.

Following last season's "explosive" summer in St. Pete Beach, Florida, as the roommates reunite for their annual trip at a time in which the world looks a whole lot different because of the coronavirus pandemic. "With limited access to the outside world at their remote location, the group is forced to face the wounds of last summer head on," the MTV show's official logline reads. "During uncertain times, the crew needs each other more than ever, but like all families, there’s always something brewing under the surface and the bonds of friendship will be tested like never before."

In addition to new places, the roommates will be dealing with a whole new set of life experiences, including Prowant's pregnancy. The reality star announced in December that she was expecting her first child with Gus Gazda, writing on Instagram at the time that "even in the darkest of times the Lord still shines his light." Prowant revealed just days later that she would be welcoming a baby boy in May 2021. "I can't help but to think my dad had a hand in this, our baby boy has been a saving grace for me. When I was at my lowest point I found out I was expecting," she added on Instagram at the time. "It was a reminder that my dad is still with me and does not want my life to stop, but that with this baby, it's just beginning for Gus and I. I know my dad is looking down on me with the biggest smile."

Earlier this month, Prowant revealed that her days as a single lady were coming to an end, with Gazda popping the question to her on the night of her 27th birthday. "Today has been more than I could have ever imagined," she wrote on Instagram. "I can't believe I get to marry my best friend and bring our son Gray into this world soon."

