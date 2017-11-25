‘Floribama Shore’ Member Wants ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast to Stop Hating

Floribama Shore personality Kortni Gilson really doesn’t want the Jersey Shore cast to hate the new MTV series.

“I don’t know how old they are now or even if they watch TV. I know they have kids and stuff so they’re probably worried about more important things, but I wouldn’t want them to think we are trying to run off that show because that show is a legend,” Gilson told TooFab Thursday. “Everybody is going to remember that. They made their landmark and they were great.”

Gilson insisted that none of the Floribama cast members are similar to the Jersey Shore stars, saying, “I feel like we are all our own individual person.”

Gilson said the cast of the new show is ethnically diverse, compared to the older show’s mostly Italian-American cast.

“The only thing similar, I would say is putting eight people in a house and giving them some alcohol and watching them and seeing what they’ll do,” she said.

Since MTV announced Floribama Shore in October, the cast of Jersey Shore has made it clear that they aren’t happy with the network already rebooting their show. For example, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino told his fans he wasn’t asked about the series before it was announced.

“I’m 29, 2 kids, Married & can still funnel wine and do cartwheels on the dance floor. We aren’t dead Bundy,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi told a fan who said the original Jersey Shore cast is too old to lead a reality show.

You heard the People @MTV just bring back the Real #JerseyShore RT if u agree pic.twitter.com/NGb15TvAKp — Mike The Situation (@ItsTheSituation) November 2, 2017

“You heard the People [MTV] just bring back the Real [Jersey Shore] [retweet] if [you] agree,” Sorrentino added. His message was retweeted by every Jersey Shore star who’s still active on Twitter.

Jersey Shore ran for six seasons, from 2009 to 2012, and included several spinoffs. Floribama Shore will debut on Monday, Nov. 27 and is set on the Gulf Coast from Alabama to the Florida panhandle.

Photo credit: MTV