‘Flip or Flop’ Personality Tarek El Moussa Gets Excited Over ‘New Beginnings’ With Children

Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa celebrated his “new beginnings” after buying a house this week. The 36-year-old El Moussa posted a 10-page photo gallery of the new home on Instagram Friday.

El Moussa said he was not looking to move to a new house, but when he saw this house in Costa Mesa, California, he had to have it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I was randomly driving down a street and saw this place and I knew it was the one,” El Moussa wrote. “Within hours I was writing an offer and negotiating the deal…the lesson…if you want something go get it, go after it and never quit! This relates to life in general..if there is something you want take action!!!”

El Moussa said his children “finally get a home with daddy” and asked his fans for their opinions on the beautiful new home.

According to the Orange County Register, the home was sold for $2.28 million. It was built in 2015 and includes a swimming pool, spa, deck, steam shower and free-standing tub. The garage also includes an electric car charging station and the home features state-of-the art smart features.

As Entertainment Tonight points out, El Moussa was living in a remodeled house after he split from Christina El Moussa in 2016. Their divorce was finalized in January. The couple share two children, 7-year-old daughter Taylor and 2-year-old son Braydon.

In January, In Touch Weekly reported that El Moussa was dating lingerie model Patience Silva. However, he denied those rumors in a February Us Weekly interview.

“[She] was just someone that I was briefly talking to, but [it] never went anywhere,” El Moussa said. “We only hung out once.”

El Moussa also survived thyroid cancer and testicular cancer in 2013. He told Us Weekly in December that he thought he was “going to die.” However, he continued filming Flip or Flop for HGTV, despite the diagnoses.

“I literally filmed ’til the day I went into my surgery, and within two weeks after, I was back on camera,” El Moussa said. “It was definitely difficult to do, but it definitely pushed my mental strength to the limits… I just kept moving forward.”

Flip or Flop ran seven seasons before the couple’s divorce. In January, El Moussa announced a new project called Pick Me Up Project, which is dedicated to helping others. He posted the first episode on Jan. 1.